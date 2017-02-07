Tulsa Man Convicted Of Child Neglect Set To Get New Sentence

A Tulsa man convicted of child neglect is set to get a new sentence Tuesday, February 7 - over four years after police found three kids living in deplorable conditions in his home.

Back in November of 2012, police found a naked 3-year-old boy crying in William Lewallen's backyard. Inside the home, they found a 22-month-old girl locked in a dog crate and Lewallen passed out in a bed with another child.

Lewallen was found guilty of child neglect in 2014 and sentenced to 23 years. Last year, the Oklahoma Appeals court ruled the judge gave the jury incorrect instructions, and ordered Lewallen be re-sentenced.