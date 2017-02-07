Tulsa Man Convicted Of Child Neglect Set To Get New Sentence - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Convicted Of Child Neglect Set To Get New Sentence

Posted: Updated:
William Lewallen mug shot. William Lewallen mug shot.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man convicted of child neglect is set to get a new sentence Tuesday, February 7 - over four years after police found three kids living in deplorable conditions in his home.

Back in November of 2012, police found a naked 3-year-old boy crying in William Lewallen's backyard. Inside the home, they found a 22-month-old girl locked in a dog crate and Lewallen passed out in a bed with another child.

3/11/2017 Related Story: Appeals Court: Tulsa Man Deserves New Child Neglect Sentence

Lewallen was found guilty of child neglect in 2014 and sentenced to 23 years. Last year, the Oklahoma Appeals court ruled the judge gave the jury incorrect instructions, and ordered Lewallen be re-sentenced.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.