Muskogee Police Concerned Child Sex Ring May Have Other Victims

The Claremore Police they have arrested one of the persons responsible for the murder of Dakota Rex that occurred May of this year.More >>
The Claremore Police they have arrested one of the persons responsible for the murder of Dakota Rex that occurred May of this year.More >>
Tulsa Police said a man armed with a toy handgun robbed a hair salon in east Tulsa Saturday afternoon then tried to flush the "gun" and his clothes down a toilet.More >>
Tulsa Police said a man armed with a toy handgun robbed a hair salon in east Tulsa Saturday afternoon then tried to flush the "gun" and his clothes down a toilet.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on