Muskogee Police Concerned Child Sex Ring May Have Other Victims

Muskogee police have made a second arrest, and identified a second victim in a child pornography case that started with the arrest of a firefighter.

Now they're concerned about other children possibly involved - and say the case involves at least one child being used for sexual exploitation - with the knowledge of her mother.

Zackery Perry, former Muskogee firefighter, and Melissa Skelton have both been arrested in the investigation.

Muskogee Police held a news conference Tuesday, February 7 to discuss the arrests and ask other possible victims to come forward.

"The potential is that there are more victims," said Muskogee Officer Lincoln Anderson. "That's why the investigators are going through the electronics, the phones, to see what's there, to make sure they don't miss anything."

2/6/2017 Related Story: Woman Arrested In Child Porn Case Against Former Muskogee Firefighter

Police became aware of Perry's alleged involvement after a woman came to them saying the firefighter - whom she met on a social media app - sent her photos and video of child pornography and asked for nude photos of her 8-year-old daughter. Perry was arrested in January 2017 after investigators found hundreds of images, videos and texts and his electronic devices that relate to child pornography.

Some of those images and texts led them to arrest Melissa Skelton, who they say allowed Perry to molest a child in her care. An affidavit of probable cause states Skelton accepted money from Perry and let him take the child to Muskogee to spend the night.

Perry is also charged with crimes against nature for filming himself having sex with his dog, records show.

If you are concerned about your child’s potential exposure to Perry for any length of time, detectives ask that you contact the Muskogee Police Department Investigations Division at 918-680-3183 or Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS.