Sheriff: Okmulgee County Man Kills Wife And Two Children, Then H - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sheriff: Okmulgee County Man Kills Wife And Two Children, Then Himself

Posted: Updated:
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were found in a home behind Morris Auto Sales on Highway 62 in Morris. The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were found in a home behind Morris Auto Sales on Highway 62 in Morris.
MORRIS, Oklahoma -

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says a man killed his wife, their two young children, then himself.

The sheriff's office says it happened in a home in Morris. It says someone called the sheriff's office at 9:12 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 reporting the deaths of several family members.

Deputies went to a home in the 17000 block of Highway 62 in Morris and discovered the bodies of a man, a woman and two children. A source tells News On 6 deputies believe the man killed his wife and two children, then himself.

A family member tells News On 6 one child was in grade school, the other child was an infant. 

Morris Schools Superintendent, James Lyons, said, "We'll start tomorrow morning early with services for our kids, staff, parents, to come in and meet with counselors and be able to visit and share their feelings and emotion, and try to move forward in the healing process."

The sheriff's office said the bodies will be released to the Medical Examiner's office which will determine the official cause of death. 

The sheriff's office says it's working to notify next of kin and won't release the identities of the deceased until that is complete.

The sheriff's office said it would release more information Thursday.

We also reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to see if they will play a role in the investigation, but, as of yet, they haven't been given any details.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.