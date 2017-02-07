Sheriff: Okmulgee County Man Kills Wife And Two Children, Then Himself

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were found in a home behind Morris Auto Sales on Highway 62 in Morris.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says a man killed his wife, their two young children, then himself.

The sheriff's office says it happened in a home in Morris. It says someone called the sheriff's office at 9:12 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 reporting the deaths of several family members.

Deputies went to a home in the 17000 block of Highway 62 in Morris and discovered the bodies of a man, a woman and two children. A source tells News On 6 deputies believe the man killed his wife and two children, then himself.

A family member tells News On 6 one child was in grade school, the other child was an infant.

Morris Schools Superintendent, James Lyons, said, "We'll start tomorrow morning early with services for our kids, staff, parents, to come in and meet with counselors and be able to visit and share their feelings and emotion, and try to move forward in the healing process."

The sheriff's office said the bodies will be released to the Medical Examiner's office which will determine the official cause of death.

The sheriff's office says it's working to notify next of kin and won't release the identities of the deceased until that is complete.

The sheriff's office said it would release more information Thursday.

We also reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to see if they will play a role in the investigation, but, as of yet, they haven't been given any details.