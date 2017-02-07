Circle Cinema Shows Off 1928 Pipe Organ For 'Second Saturday Sil - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Circle Cinema Shows Off 1928 Pipe Organ For 'Second Saturday Silents'

Posted: Updated:
Bill Rowland plays the theater organ at the Circle Cinema; he plays to accompany the once-a-month silent movie at the Circle. Bill Rowland plays the theater organ at the Circle Cinema; he plays to accompany the once-a-month silent movie at the Circle.
The console where Rowland sits is more or less a control panel. The console where Rowland sits is more or less a control panel.
Silent movies are every second Saturday at the Circle Cinema. Silent movies are every second Saturday at the Circle Cinema.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tickets are on sale right now for Second Saturday Silents at the Tulsa’s Circle Cinema.

This time a Buster Keaton silent flick will be accompanied by the Circle's original 1928 theater pipe organ.

Bill Rowland plays the theater organ at the Circle Cinema; he plays to accompany the once-a-month silent movie at the Circle.

"This is the original organ that was installed in the Circle Cinema - or Circle Theater at the time - in 1928," Rowland said.

Rowland plays with his shoes off because he said he gets a better feel of the keys.

"You can't look at your feet, you gotta look up there," he said.

The console where Rowland sits is more or less a control panel; behind the movie screen is where the action is - a huge blower to provide the wind, and there are dozens of pipes of different lengths.

There’s also an area called the toy counter - fun sound effects like a base drum, train whistle, bird whistle and a car horn, all of it, he can operate from the console.

So, you put it all together and you have an accompaniment for a silent movie.

Theater organs had their heyday from 1915 to about 1930 when talking movies took over; but cities like Tulsa, which have theater organs, create opportunities, like Second Saturday Silents, so they can show them off.

Silent movies are every second Saturday at the Circle Cinema. You can find more information here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.