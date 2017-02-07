Muskogee Investigators Going Through Evidence In Child Sex Ring Case

Officer Lincoln Anderson with the Muskogee Police Department said, "Once they started processing the electronic side of the case, then that led them to where they got to Friday with a search warrant and arrest warrant."

The case, police say, swamped investigators with the amount of pornography created, sent and received by Zackery Perry; now, investigators have connected Melissa Skelton to the case.

Muskogee police say a 7-year-old girl is one of two victims they've identified in a child pornography and sexual exploitation case.

They said they believe there could be more victims.

Police said they have no indication there are more than the two victims they've already identified, but added they don't really know. They said they've only gone through about 25 percent of the content and already identified thousands of images of child pornography.

Skelton was arrested in Stilwell Friday, accused of trading child porn and allowing a 7-year-old in her care to be sexually exploited by Perry.

Perry was a Muskogee firefighter until his arrest a month ago. He resigned the same day, and, despite his work there as a clown promoting fire safety, police said the accusations only involve his time off-duty.

Perry now faces a human trafficking charge for driving the 7-year-old victim from Fort Smith to Muskogee.

Skelton faces charges for allowing the sexual abuse of the girl and getting paid for it.

"Until they get completely done with the electronic evidence, we're not going to know how far this reaches," Anderson said.

Muskogee police are unsure how long it will take to wrap up the case.

Perry is still jailed awaiting a bond hearing. That was set for this week, but it's been delayed until next week.