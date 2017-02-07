Tulsa Man Dies After Being Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for the person responsible for Tulsa’s ninth homicide of 2017.

Officers say they were called to the Town Square Apartments in the 1600 block of East Young Street near Booker T Washington High School about a shooting just before 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a 31-year-old man on the ground and began first aid.

"Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Town Square Apartments and upon arrival officers quickly located a down subject," Captain Brian Carlisle said. "Officers arrived before fire and EMSA, so they did begin rendering first aid trying to help this person out."

EMSA arrived and took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Dave Walker says investigators interviewed several witnesses and determined the victim was standing with a group of people in the common area of the apartments.

Walker said the shooter asked if he could talk to the victim and they walked away from the crowd. A short time later the man pulled a gun from his waist band and shot the victim.

The shooter was last seen running north in the 2500 block of North Trenton.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Sgt. Walker says anyone with information about the shooting or the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.