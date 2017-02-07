Report: 5-Year-Old Tells Bartlesville Police 'My Mom Beat Me Up' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Report: 5-Year-Old Tells Bartlesville Police 'My Mom Beat Me Up'

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

A mother was arrested in Bartlesville after her 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital badly beaten.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 5-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital - badly beaten all over her face.

When doctors and nurses asked what happened, she said her mother did it.

Julienne Kincaid is accused of beating her 5-year-old daughter so badly it nearly knocked her teeth out.

According to the arrest affidavit, a friend convinced Kincaid to take the little girl to the Jane Phillips Medical Center on Sunday.

The document claims medical personnel observed "bruising consistent with the result of the victim losing her teeth due to the injury."

They say there was a “red coloration around both eyes" along with "swelling."

They also found injuries to the "child's neck and torso."

The report says that when the little girl was asked what happened, she said, "My mom beat me up."

Police say when they spoke with the mother she wouldn't tell them what happened, only that "She lost her temper," and that the 5 year old "wasn't listening."

While investigators were at the hospital, the report says they noticed the mother texting on her phone -at one point sending a message that said: "I am scared--I think I really messed up."

Police then took the phone as evidence in the case.

According to the jail, Kincaid bonded out Monday morning, and child protective services has been notified of the case.

Police say, right now, they aren't sure if the child will be taken from the mother, but they are aware of other children inside the home and are investigating any further abuse.

