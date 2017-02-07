Morris Community Shocked As Deputies Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide

Maegan Malone used to be the family's housekeeper, but, more importantly, she was a friend of the family.

The district’s superintendent, James Lyons, said it’s working to provide clergy and counseling for students and faculty.

One woman said she went to high school with the husband, knew the family and worked as their housekeeper at one point.

"Shocked, shocked everybody," said Maegan Malone.

"It was just like a normal family. I mean he was in and out, good, everything, they seemed happy," she said.

She remembers going through Morris High School with the husband and being at her child's t-ball practices with the wife.

"It took a while for it to set in. I thought, 'No, this ain't right. This can't be who they're talking about,'" said Malone.

Like many in Morris, she's in disbelief something like this would happen.

We learned the oldest daughter went to Morris elementary school. The district's superintendent, James Lyons, said it's working to provide clergy and counseling for students and faculty.

"This is something that's not going to go away in a day or two. It's going to take a period of time, but our community is very resilient, very supportive of our families and kids, so we'll just have to work through this and be patient and caring as we do so," Lyons said.

Malone said, "Just pray for the family."

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said the medical examiner's office will determine how he family members died.

News On 6 has learned the names of the family members who died, but, out of respect for their relatives, we've decided not to release them until the sheriff has made the proper notifications.