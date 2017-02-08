Police: Argument Leads To Shooting At Tulsa Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Argument Leads To Shooting At Tulsa Home

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police believe an argument led to a shooting at a Tulsa home early Wednesday.

Officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of North 71st East Avenue just after 2:45 a.m.  They said a caller told police dispatchers, his friend had been shot in the leg.

Police said at the home, they learned the suspect and victim were acquaintances and apparently had an argument over some property.  During that argument the victim was shot once.  EMSA took the victim to the hospital.

Officers said the suspect was last seen getting into a white vehicle and leaving the scene.  He has not been located.

At last word, police said the victim's condition was stable at a Tulsa hospital.

