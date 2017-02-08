Afton Man Critically Injured In High-Speed Motorcycle Crash

The information in this story was taken from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report.

An Afton man was critically injured crashing his motorcycle outside Ketchum overnight. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Larry Ezell was driving too fast when he lost control of his 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

Ezell, 26, was eastbound on Highway 85 just east of Ketchum when he wrecked, a collision report states. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital by medical helicopter in critical condition with head and other injuries.

The investigating state trooper said the cause of the crash was unsafe speed, and Ezell's condition before it happened is under investigation. He was wearing a helmet.