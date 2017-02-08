Tulsa Man Shoots Suspected Truck Thief

Tulsa Police say a man shot a 36-year-old suspect who was trying to steal his father's truck. It happened early Wednesday morning, February 8, in the 1300 block of North Irvington.

Police later identified the suspected thief as Gentry Miller.

Police say the truck owner was getting ready to leave but ran back inside his house to get the coffee cup he'd left there. The man said when he came back outside, there was a masked man in the driver's seat of his Ford pickup.

The truck owner jumped into the passenger seat, police say, and when they came to a stop sign, the victim's son blocked the truck from leaving and shot the alleged thief.

They pulled the ski mask off the wounded man and found someone they know, Gentry Miller.

Police told News On 6, Miller was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital. Police said they are going to interview the son downtown.

Gentry Miller was arrested on a complaint of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and booked into the Tulsa County jail after he was released from the hospital.