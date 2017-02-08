Tulsa Man Shoots Suspected Truck Thief - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Shoots Suspected Truck Thief

Posted: Updated:
Gentry Miller [Tulsa County jail] Gentry Miller [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say a man shot a 36-year-old suspect who was trying to steal his father's truck. It happened early Wednesday morning, February 8, in the 1300 block of North Irvington.

Police later identified the suspected thief as Gentry Miller.

Police say the truck owner was getting ready to leave but ran back inside his house to get the coffee cup he'd left there. The man said when he came back outside, there was a masked man in the driver's seat of his Ford pickup.

The truck owner jumped into the passenger seat, police say, and when they came to a stop sign, the victim's son blocked the truck from leaving and shot the alleged thief.

They pulled the ski mask off the wounded man and found someone they know, Gentry Miller.

Police told News On 6, Miller was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital. Police said they are going to interview the son downtown.

Gentry Miller was arrested on a complaint of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and booked into the Tulsa County jail after he was released from the hospital.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.