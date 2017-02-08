Tulsa Police Plan Weekend DUI Checkpoint

The Tulsa Police Department announced that it will be coordinating with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct a DUI checkpoint Saturday, February 11, 2017, in downtown Tulsa.

TPD announced Wednesday that the checkpoint is part of the department's commitment to reducing injuries and deaths as well as raising awareness of the dangers caused by alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will be conducted Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

TPD said the special enforcement is part of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office “ENDUI” program. Overtime funding is being provided by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office DUI Enforcement Grant.