Donors Offer $3,000 Reward For Tips About Fatal Tulsa Dog Shooti - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Donors Offer $3,000 Reward For Tips About Fatal Tulsa Dog Shooting

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Anonymous donors are offering up to $3,000 for a Crime Stoppers tip that results in police solving the shooting and killing of a dog on January 24, 2017.

Police said the shooting happened at the Westminster Apartments in the 7400 block of East 47th Street at about 10 p.m.  

The dog's owner told officers, a man wearing a red hoodie walked up and shot her German Shepherd-Husky mix in the hindquarters, then ran off.  The dog was taken to a Tulsa animal hospital where it died from its injuries.

Investigators recovered several .40-caliber shell casings following the incident. 

1/25/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Woman's Dog Dies After Being Shot By Man While Out Walking

Police says the anonymous donors do not know the dog's owner but were inspired to make the donation on behalf of their three cats.

Crime Stoppers says the special $3,000 reward will only be offered until the end of July 2017.  

Anyone with information about the incident or the shooter are asked to call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.