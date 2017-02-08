Donors Offer $3,000 Reward For Tips About Fatal Tulsa Dog Shooting

Anonymous donors are offering up to $3,000 for a Crime Stoppers tip that results in police solving the shooting and killing of a dog on January 24, 2017.

Police said the shooting happened at the Westminster Apartments in the 7400 block of East 47th Street at about 10 p.m.

The dog's owner told officers, a man wearing a red hoodie walked up and shot her German Shepherd-Husky mix in the hindquarters, then ran off. The dog was taken to a Tulsa animal hospital where it died from its injuries.

Investigators recovered several .40-caliber shell casings following the incident.

Police says the anonymous donors do not know the dog's owner but were inspired to make the donation on behalf of their three cats.

Crime Stoppers says the special $3,000 reward will only be offered until the end of July 2017.

Anyone with information about the incident or the shooter are asked to call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.