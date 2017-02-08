Female Inmates Captured After Walking Away From Muskogee County Jail

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office say both female inmates who walked out of their jail early Wednesday are back in custody.

Sheriff Rob Frazier says the two trustees left through an open door on the jail's loading dock at about 6:20 a.m. He said a delivery truck had just left when the escape happened.

Frazier says 34-year-old Kitty Angelo of Tulsa was caught several hours later walking on a Muskogee street. Muskogee resident Tiffany Young, 25, was captured later in the day. of Muskogee.

The sheriff says U.S. Marshals, the FBI and Muskogee Police helped in the search for Young.