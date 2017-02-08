Tulsa Police Name Suspect In City's 9th Homicide Of 2017 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Name Suspect In City's 9th Homicide Of 2017

TPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Egandhi Scoggins to call Crime Stoppers. TPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Egandhi Scoggins to call Crime Stoppers.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department's Homicide Division has released the name of the suspect in the Tuesday shooting death of a 31-year-old man at the Towne Square Apartments. 

Egandhi B. Scoggins, 41, has been identified as the lone suspect in the case, TPD wrote in a news release. Scoggins is believed to be a danger to Tulsans due to the "randomness of the shooting," TPD said. 

Police said they do not have a motive at this time and they have not been able to locate Scoggins. They said Scoggins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tulsa police also released the name of the man who was shot and killed Tuesday at the Towne Square Apartments. 

Ladarrion D. Mabery was standing with a group of people in the common area of the apartments when police said Scoggins asked if he could talk to Mabery and they walked away from the crowd, police said. 

A short time later, Scoggins pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the victim. Mabery was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Police said Scoggins is a black man, 5'3" and weighs 140 lbs. 

Anyone with information on Scoggins' location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 or the homicide tip line at 918-798-8477. Tips can also be emailed to homicide@cityoftulsa.org. 

