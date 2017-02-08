OSU Seeks Memorabilia From Oklahoma's Women's Marches

Oklahoma State University is looking for memorabilia from the Oklahoma women's marches held January 21 to build an archive for future studies. They hope to receive physical items - like signs, buttons, stickers and flyers - as well as digital materials like photos, organizational files, videos and emails.

Associate Dean of OSU Libraries Mary Larson said the material will be saved for future researchers in the field of women's studies and other fields like political science and media studies.

“As part of one of the largest international efforts to advocate for women’s concerns in recent decades, the marches provide a unique opportunity for the archives to serve as an official repository to capture this particular moment in Oklahoma history,” Larson said.

“By preserving physical and digital materials related to the marches, we can offer future students and faculty a window into these events and how they related to what was happening internationally."

To donate, contact David Peters at david.peters@okstate.edu or 405-744-6597.