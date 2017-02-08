Stigler Public Schools Cancels Classes Due To Flu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Stigler Public Schools Cancels Classes Due To Flu

STIGLER, Oklahoma -

Classes have been canceled at Stigler Public Schools for the rest of the week due to a large number of students being absent with the flu, school officials said. 

Approximately 17 percent of the student population has the flu, officials said Wednesday afternoon. 

The basketball game scheduled for Friday will still be played and the senior day event will go on as planned. 

Classes will resume Monday, February 13, 2017. 

Minco Public Schools announced Tuesday that it was closing for the week due to strep and the flu, Minco school officials said Tuesday. Minco is located about 30 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

2/7/2017 Related Story: Minco Public Schools Closed Due To Illnesses

