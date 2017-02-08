Pastor: Morris Community Will Come Together After 'Senseless Tragedy'

“It's definitely a heavy time, but I think we'll get through it,” Pastor Richard Kerr said.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said the bodies of two young girls, a woman and man were found inside a home Tuesday morning.

The sign as you drive into town lets you know that Morris is ‘The Little City with a Big Welcome.’

A Green Country community is pulling together after a triple-murder suicide.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff said an elementary school girl and a 1-year-old girl were killed, along with a man and woman inside a home in Morris.

Still, in a town as small as Morris, most people in the community know, and they're devastated.

On this day, though, the welcome is weary.

Hearts are hurting as the town of no more than 1,500 tries to make sense of something that doesn’t make any sense at all.

“It's really sad,” said Trinity Baptist Church pastor Richard Kerr. “Senseless tragedy is what I call it.”

Kerr said he’s expecting the Wednesday night service to be heavy.

“Most of these folks that'll be here tonight are involved, some way, with that family. I mean, it was only half a mile from here,” he said.

Deputies believe it was a triple-murder suicide carried out by the man.

Kerr said. “It takes a real toll on the whole community when something like this happens.”

But, through the heartache, Kerr said this is when folks in town pull together and are there for each other and the family, even if those who didn't know them personally.

“They're ready with shoulders to cry,” he said. “Romans 12:15 "Rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep" and that's what this community does.”

Though they support each other, hearts in the little city will slowly start to heal.

The pastor said finding someone to talk to is a key to overcoming tragedy. He also said it’s also helpful to someone with suicidal thoughts.

If you need help, you can find more resources here, or here.