As Protests Continue, Pruitt Waits For EPA Confirmation

The waiting game continues for Attorney General Scott Pruitt as current and former EPA employees are protesting his nomination.

It's been a hard road for Pruitt ever since his nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency just two months ago.

His confirmation hearing continues to be delayed as he's hounded with hundreds of questions.

Reports say about 300 people in total are protesting Pruitt, many from the agency he's been tapped to lead.

They said they're concerned about Pruitt's history of opposing the EPA's environmental protection, which is the same concern that prompted over 400 former EPA employees to send a letter to the Senate.

Pruitt is expected to be confirmed, eventually, and he has the support of both senators from Oklahoma.