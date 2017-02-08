Tulsa Pastor Joins Open Letter Supporting Helping Refugees - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Pastor Joins Open Letter Supporting Helping Refugees

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa pastor joined dozens of other Christian leaders from across the country in signing a letter to President Donald Trump.

The letter openly supports refugees coming to the United States. That letter was a full-page ad in Wednesday's Washington Post.

Pastor Eric Costanzo at South Tulsa Baptist said he hopes the message is heard.

Costanzo said he’s not trying to be political, but his stance on refugees is clear:

"If we can take any of them, and give them that kind of refuge, I think we should," he said.

Costanzo and other pastors in all 50 states took out a full-page ad in Wednesday's Washington Post - an open letter to Trump.

The letter reads, in part:

"We live in a dangerous world and affirm the crucial role of government in protecting us from harm and in setting the terms on refugee admissions..."

Adding:

"Ministries to newly arrived refugees are ready and desire to receive many thousands more people than would be allowed under the new executive order."

More than 100 evangelical leaders signed the letter, including Costanzo.

"I was very honored to see my name associated with this call for Christians to consider their heart the plight of the refugee," the pastor said.

Costanzo is the senior pastor at South Tulsa Baptist. He and his church work closely with refugees in our area and often go overseas to share the gospel.

While he understands the security concerns with certain groups, Costanzo said Christianity is about welcoming, not turning away.

Costanzo said, "Throughout the Scripture, I see pointed Scriptures that say, people who are suffering and looking for a place of refuge ought to find that among God's people.”

