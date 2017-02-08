Army National Guard Black Hawk Teams Ready For High Fire Danger - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Army National Guard Black Hawk Teams Ready For High Fire Danger

Posted: Updated:
The Black Hawks play a critical role in fighting wildfires because of the amount of water they can dump on a fire. The Black Hawks play a critical role in fighting wildfires because of the amount of water they can dump on a fire.
The buckets can dump 660 gallons of water. Then, it only takes the soldiers minutes to get back in the air and back to fighting fires. The buckets can dump 660 gallons of water. Then, it only takes the soldiers minutes to get back in the air and back to fighting fires.
Sergeant Chris Hall with the Oklahoma Army National Guard said, "That's a lot of water being put out on a fire." Sergeant Chris Hall with the Oklahoma Army National Guard said, "That's a lot of water being put out on a fire."
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Wednesday, there were several wildfires in parts of Oklahoma, and the potential for fires is expected to get worse over the next few days.

Oklahoma's Army National Guard is ready to help fight wildfires, with two of its Black Hawk teams already in Tulsa. The Black Hawks play a critical role in fighting wildfires because of the amount of water they can dump on a fire.

With strong winds and the severe drought across the state, this wildfire season is shaping up to be a potentially dangerous one.

The Army National Guard, including Black Hawk helicopters, are ready if they're needed.

Sergeant Chris Hall with the Oklahoma Army National Guard said, "That's a lot of water being put out on a fire."

The buckets can dump 660 gallons of water. Then, it only takes the soldiers minutes to get back in the air and back to fighting fires.

Hall is a crew chief when the Black Hawk is airborne.

"Getting out there and actually, you know, helping the community, it's a pretty good feeling. I love it," he said.

The men and women normally train for military combat missions, but their role as emergency responders in Oklahoma is just as important.

Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Johnson said, "This one's unique because we're going to be serving the people of Oklahoma, which has always been my favorite part of the Oklahoma Guard. It's a dear part of me and it has been for the last 14 years."

Johnson is a pilot for one of the crews on fire watch in Tulsa.

"When we're out there fighting fires, 15 minutes could mean a lot to a farmer who's land is on fire - the mission means a lot and it's very important that we act quickly,” he said.

Because of the extra fire danger, the crews will be on alert through the weekend.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.