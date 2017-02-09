One More Cold Day Oklahoma, Before Major Warm-Up

My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
My final blog for KOTV. Have certainly enjoyed the past 24 years here and the feedback from you who have bothered to read my attempts to explain what is going on with our crazy weather has been appreciated..More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
Hot and humid again Thursday, increasing chances of showers/storms for Friday.More >>
The upper air pattern will once again allow for additional storm chances this week resulting only in a slight reduction of daytime temps compared to normal. Temperatures today will several degrees below average with most locations reporting highs in the mid-80s along with mostly cloudy sky.More >>
The upper air pattern will once again allow for additional storm chances this week resulting only in a slight reduction of daytime temps compared to normal. Temperatures today will several degrees below average with most locations reporting highs in the mid-80s along with mostly cloudy sky.More >>
The first significant wave is moving across the region this morning with a storm complex ( Mesoscale convective system-MCS) moving across the region. A few of these storms have been severe overnight producing damaging winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.More >>
The first significant wave is moving across the region this morning with a storm complex ( Mesoscale convective system-MCS) moving across the region. A few of these storms have been severe overnight producing damaging winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!