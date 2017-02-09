Car Abandoned After Crash On Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver apparently lost control and crashed into a center concrete wall on a Tulsa highway early Thursday.

Troopers found the Nissan Altima abandoned on Interstate-44 near 129th East Avenue just before 2 a.m.

The OHP says it appears the driver lost control on a curve, hit the wall and then ran off.

Troopers don't know if the driver or anyone else in the car was injured or not.