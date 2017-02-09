Poteau Teacher Killed In LeFlore County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Poteau Teacher Killed In LeFlore County Crash

LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

School officials say a Poteau school teacher died following a crash with a semi Wednesday evening.

Poteau Schools Superintendent Don Sjoberg told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, 46-year-old Jerry Carpenter was a science teacher at the high school.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 6:18 p.m. crash happened on Highway 270, about 6 miles west of Wister.

Troopers said Carpenter was headed west when his 2013 Chevy pickup went left of center and struck an eastbound 2015 Freightliner driven by Marvin Pettygrew, 61, of Booneville, Arkansas.  

The OHP says Jerry Carpenter was pronounced dead at the scene.  The semi driver was treated and released from the Poteau hospital.

Their report states both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Sjoberg says counselors will at the high school Thursday for students and teachers.

