Bristow Teacher, Coach Selected As An Impactful Teacher

News On 6's Impactful Teacher for February is one busy guy who loves every minute of his job.

6 In The Morning anchors Rich Lenz and LeAnne Taylor visited Bristow's Collins Elementary School to surprise 4th grade teacher and coach Jason Williams.

As Rich and LeAnne walked towards Williams' classroom, he surprised them by showing up in the hall. His students quickly got Rich and LeAnne into their classroom for the official check presentation with Bob Hurley.

Williams says the $250 check will help fund programs for a foundation Jason set up for his little girl, to help others in the Bristow area.

"She passed away in 2008 with liver failure. We had such support from the community we had to give back and so she was such a giving child that we wanted to keep honoring her and let her light shine through the foundation. She was a wonderful little girl," said Jason Williams.

Jason said he was shocked to be honored like this. He says he's a big kid himself and loves his students and loves teaching.

Thanks to the Bob Hurley Auto Family for the special donation.

