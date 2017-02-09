New Bill Would Give Oklahomans Choice Of REAL ID License - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

New Bill Would Give Oklahomans Choice Of REAL ID License

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans may soon have a choice of two new  licenses as a Senate bill is one step closer to a potential vote. The REAL ID licenses are key to allowing you to board airplanes or go onto military bases,

Legislation cleared committee Wednesday and is expected to be heard on the floor next week. This bill would give people the option to either get a new driver's license that is REAL ID compliant or keep their current one which is not.

1/3/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Granted Extension To Become REAL ID Compliant Through June 2017

Starting next year, you won't be able to board a commercial aircraft within the United States without a REAL ID compliant driver's license or state ID.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.