New Bill Would Give Oklahomans Choice Of REAL ID License

Oklahomans may soon have a choice of two new licenses as a Senate bill is one step closer to a potential vote. The REAL ID licenses are key to allowing you to board airplanes or go onto military bases,

Legislation cleared committee Wednesday and is expected to be heard on the floor next week. This bill would give people the option to either get a new driver's license that is REAL ID compliant or keep their current one which is not.

1/3/2017 Related Story: Oklahoma Granted Extension To Become REAL ID Compliant Through June 2017

Starting next year, you won't be able to board a commercial aircraft within the United States without a REAL ID compliant driver's license or state ID.