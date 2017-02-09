MisFEST Coming To Tulsa River West Festival Park

Tulsa's first women's festival is coming to River West Festival Park in May.

In a news conference Thursday at the Woodie Guthrie Center, MisFEST announced they are bringing about a dozen different women performers in for the festival.

They say the music industry has predominantly male leadership, so they wanted turn the spotlight on women.

"We seek to empower woman to succeed in the music industry, and we hope to gather together a community in collaboration among females, to really further them into their success," said Amira Al-Jiboori with the MisFEST Executive Committee.

MisFEST is set for May 13, the day before Mother's Day.