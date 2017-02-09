Jury Selection Resumes In Shannon Kepler Murder Trial - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jury Selection Resumes In Shannon Kepler Murder Trial

Shannon Kepler is charged with the murder of his daughter's boyfriend. Shannon Kepler is charged with the murder of his daughter's boyfriend.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge decided Thursday to allow Shannon Kepler's attorneys to talk about missing evidence, baggie, during murder trial. Jury selection is resuming.

The judge halted jury selection Wednesday in the second murder trial of the former Tulsa police officer after Kepler's attorney made a request to have the contents tested of a baggie found in Jeremey Lake's pocket the night he was shot.

Kepler was charged with killing Lake in 2014. Lake was his daughter's boyfriend. 

Kepler's attorney, Richard O'Carroll, said he suspects the baggie might have contained drugs. 

2/8/2017

Prosecutors said when Tulsa police went to the evidence room to look for the baggie last week, they realized it had been turned over to Lake's girlfriend, Lisa Kepler, along with the rest of Lake's personal belongings.

The judge expressed her frustration Thursday that she was only notified about the issue after the second trial had begun. She said every day she keeps the 59 potential jurors costs taxpayers $2,000.

