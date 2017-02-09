TPS Offering Counseling Following Teacher's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPS Offering Counseling Following Teacher's Death

Kristin Hutcherson Kristin Hutcherson
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools is offering counseling and supports services for students and staff at Hoover Elementary after news spread that a teacher died Tuesday. 

Elementary gym teacher Kristin Hutcherson,42, was a "dedicated teacher, treasured friend and colleague, and devoted mother, wife, and daughter," according to a statement released by TPS.

TPS's network support services team has been at Hoover Elementary since Wednesday morning, TPS said. 

"This is an incredibly difficult time for all those who knew and loved her, and we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers. Right now, what matters most is that we do all that we can to support Kristin's family, friends, and loved ones through this heartbreaking tragedy," TPS wrote in the statement.

The school is not saying how Hutcherson died.

