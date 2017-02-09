Chocolate Covered Strawberries - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Ingredients

  • 1-16 oz. carton strawberries  
  • 8 oz. dark chocolate 
  • 8 oz. colored chocolate melts
  • assorted sprinkles and toppings

Directions

  1. Rinse and dry the strawberries. 
  2. Softly pat strawberries dry using a cloth, eliminating all water on the berries prior to dipping them in chocolate. 
  3. Using a microwave-safe bowl, melt the dark chocolate for 1 minute and stir. Continue melting the chocolate for shorter intervals until the chocolate has a smooth texture and is thoroughly melted. Be sure to melt the chocolate slowly to ensure it doesn’t burn.
  4. Do the same for the colored chocolate melts.
  5. Prepare the assorted sprinkles and toppings so they are easily accessible to coat berries following dipping them in the chocolate.
  6. Holding a strawberry by the stem, dip it into the melted chocolate to cover the berry with the desired amount. 
  7. Allow any excess chocolate to drip off and then coat with the desired assortment of sprinkles or topping. 
  8. Place on the wax paper. Repeat the process for the remaining strawberries.

Packaging

  • Place completed strawberries in a small baking cup and box as needed.
  • Strawberries can be placed on a skewer or decorative straw through the stem end and wrapped in food-safe cellophane paper, tied with a ribbon and presented as a bouquet.
  • Strawberries can also be arranged in a small vase or glass filled with chocolate chips or candies to hold them in place.  Tie a ribbon around the base, and it can be used as a centerpiece for the table.

