DA Finds Ottawa County Sheriff Shooting Justified - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

DA Finds Ottawa County Sheriff Shooting Justified

Posted: Updated:
Travis Baker Travis Baker
OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Ottawa County District Attorney has determined the officer-involved shooting of a suspect January 7, 2017, was justified. 

1/7/2017 Related Story: One Dead In Ottawa County Officer-Involved Shooting

Ottawa County Sheriff Floyd shot and killed Travis Edward Baker after Baker pointed a gun at him and other officers as they were trying to arrest him, DA Kenny Wright wrote in his report.

Baker was suspected of stealing multiple cars and breaking into homes in the Grand Lake area, the OSBI said.

According to the DA's report, Baker's crime spree began around 8 a.m. on January 7 when he stole a 1979 GMC truck from a home that attempted to burglarize. Later that afternoon, police located the stolen truck but then responded to a call of a homeowner shooting at Baker after he broke into his home and stole some guns, the report states. 

Area law enforcement engaged in a vehicle pursuit the afternoon of January 7. According to OSBI, Baker abandoned his vehicle and attempted to evade the area, but officers then pursued him in a wooded area on foot until the fatal shot was fired. Baker died at the scene. 

In his letter, Wright said after a complete and thorough investigation, Floyd's actions were justified. 

"The evidence demonstrates that Mr. Baker's actions directly threatened the life of Sheriff Floyd and the other law enforcement officers present," Wright wrote. "Sheriff Floyd had no reasonable alternative in the situation other than the use of deadly force to end the threat."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.