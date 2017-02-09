DA Finds Ottawa County Sheriff Shooting Justified

The Ottawa County District Attorney has determined the officer-involved shooting of a suspect January 7, 2017, was justified.

1/7/2017 Related Story: One Dead In Ottawa County Officer-Involved Shooting

Ottawa County Sheriff Floyd shot and killed Travis Edward Baker after Baker pointed a gun at him and other officers as they were trying to arrest him, DA Kenny Wright wrote in his report.

Baker was suspected of stealing multiple cars and breaking into homes in the Grand Lake area, the OSBI said.

According to the DA's report, Baker's crime spree began around 8 a.m. on January 7 when he stole a 1979 GMC truck from a home that attempted to burglarize. Later that afternoon, police located the stolen truck but then responded to a call of a homeowner shooting at Baker after he broke into his home and stole some guns, the report states.

Area law enforcement engaged in a vehicle pursuit the afternoon of January 7. According to OSBI, Baker abandoned his vehicle and attempted to evade the area, but officers then pursued him in a wooded area on foot until the fatal shot was fired. Baker died at the scene.

In his letter, Wright said after a complete and thorough investigation, Floyd's actions were justified.

"The evidence demonstrates that Mr. Baker's actions directly threatened the life of Sheriff Floyd and the other law enforcement officers present," Wright wrote. "Sheriff Floyd had no reasonable alternative in the situation other than the use of deadly force to end the threat."