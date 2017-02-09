Experts Urge Caution As Flu Season Continues To Hit Oklahoma

Kids and teachers are constantly washing their hands at the Tulsa Community College Child Development Center.

The flu is hitting Oklahomans hard. We are at the peak of flu season, and it’s likely already hit your workplace, school, or even your home.

In just the last week, the number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma has doubled.

The data shows the largest group of people who are hospitalized or have died from the flu are people 65 or older. Young children are also at risk.

Kids and teachers are constantly washing their hands at the Tulsa Community College Child Development Center; especially now at the peak of flu season.

"We wash our hands all the time, so any time our teachers leave a classroom and come back into a classroom, they wash their hands. We ask that parents, when they come in the morning, wash their hands and wash the child's hands," said Lindsey Asher with the Child Development Center.

Teachers are also constantly sanitizing toys and furniture, and children stay in the same room - even for naptime - to prevent widespread germ swapping.

It's worked well, for the most part.

Asher said, "We had some flu cases last week, it didn't run rampant in our program, we were very fortunate. Just a few children got it."

More than 20 people have died from the flu, more than 800 hospitalized across the state since September.

In Tulsa County alone there have been eight deaths and 189 hospitalizations.

The Tulsa County Health Department said that's a sharp uptick from last year, a less severe flu season.

"Last year was particularly a mild flu season, so it's hard to compare last year to this year, but, if you look at some of the reports from previous years, this is pretty consistent with the spike we would see," said Kaitlin Snider with the Tulsa County Health Department.

You've heard this before, but it bears mentioning again, especially this time of year:

"Making sure you're washing your hands frequently with warm water and soap. If you're ill, don't go to school, don't go to work, you're only going to infect others around you because the flu is very contagious," Snider said.

Experts say it is not too late to get your flu shot as flu season can last all the way to May. They are still available at the Tulsa County Health Department.