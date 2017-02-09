Morris Community Mourns Loss Of Small Town Family

It's been nearly three days since the bodies were discovered of two young girls, their mother and their father inside a home in the small town of Morris.

The victims of a triple-murder suicide that left the Okmulgee County town devastated.

And while the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office hasn't officially released the victims' names, News On 6 independently verified who they are.

Drew, Jackie, Anna and Lily Casey.

Those who knew the family say they were just like any other. A good family, nothing out of the ordinary.

"They seemed happy," said the family's friend and former housekeeper Maegan Malone.

Which is why Malone agreed to speak to News On 6.

"Bad things get put out there about good people," Malone said.

Malone made it clear, there's nothing but good things to say about the Caseys.

She, like everyone else in the community, is having a tough time wrapping their minds around what happened.

"Nobody's blaming anybody. We're sorry that it happened, but you just can't put blame on anybody," Malone said.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's office said Drew Casey killed his wife and children, then himself.

The youngest girl, Lily, was just one-year-old.

"The baby, she would follow everywhere and she always had this little snotty nose and always just watching me like I was a crazy person in their house," Malone said.

Then there was her sister Anna, an elementary school student, and she played t-ball with Malone's daughter.

Malone said Jackie and Drew were dedicated to their girls.

They leave many loved ones behind who are heartbroken and confused.

"Just pray for the family," Malone said.

The Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause of death of the Casey family.

That report's still not completed.