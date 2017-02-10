Car Hits Pole, Knocks Out Power To 500+ Tulsa PSO Customers

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has restored power to a local neighborhood after police say a car crashed into a pole near Pine and Sheridan early Friday.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m.

The utility says the impact knocked out electric service to over 500 PSO area customers.

Several nearby residents saw and heard the crash, which broke the pole in half, knocking power lines to the ground and across Pine.

Police say the car was abandoned when they arrived and believe someone may have taken the driver to the hospital to be checked out.

Shelby Sullivan and her husband live across the street and saw the driver shortly after he crashed.

"We ran out here to check on the guy and the guy was out and was walking around and then, he disappeared," said Shelby Sullivan.

Police say the downed power lines started a small grass fire, but it was quickly put out by firefighters.

Pine near Sheridan was closed for several hours while PSO repaired the pole and power lines.