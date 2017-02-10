Driver Arrested After Running From Osage Tribal Police

Tulsa Police helped arrest a driver after he led Osage Tribal Police on a chase into downtown Tulsa early Friday.

Officers said the chase started when the driver, identified as 29-year-old Shane Gray, refused to stop for a vehicle violation near the Osage Casino at 36th Street North.

Tribal police asked for help from Tulsa Police when they lost the car in the 800 block of North Evanston.

A few minutes later, TPD's helicopter found the car abandoned and three people running away.

Officers arrested Gray in the 800 block of North Florence Place with the keys to the car in his pocket. The other two people were questioned and released.

Gray was taken to the Osage County jail where he was booked on eluding and other traffic complaints.