Bicycle Rider Hit By Car In Tulsa County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man riding a bicycle suffered a broken ankle when he was struck by a car early Friday.

Troopers said the bicycle and car were both northbound in the 3200 block of South 57th West Avenue at about 6:30 a.m when the car hit the bicycle.

The OHP says the man was not wearing any reflective gear and did not have a light on his bicycle.

EMSA took the man to a Tulsa hospital.