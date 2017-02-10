Robbers Use Gun To Steal From Tulsa Man

Tulsa Police made one arrest and are looking for a second suspect in an armed robbery Friday morning.

Police say the victim told them he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in the 8100 block of East 17th Street.

The men drove away after the robbery.

The victim described the car to police who spotted it a short time later and tried to stop it. During a short chase, the passenger jumped out and ran off.

Police said mechanical issues forced the car to stop near 26th and Darlington and they arrested the driver.

Police used K-9 officers to search for the other suspect but couldn't find him.