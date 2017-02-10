Port Of Catoosa Brake Factory To Close

Carlisle Brake & Friction says it's closing its Catoosa manufacturing facility.

"We have made a strategic decision to close our Tulsa manufacturing facility and consolidate our North American manufacturing operations into a more efficient and sustainable configuration," said Steve Ford, Chief Financial Officer.

The facility employs approximately 200 people and was opened in 2003.

Ford says the decision was not taken lightly. He blamed the move on a prolonged down period which convinced the company it had inefficient manufacturing capacity and footprint.

Production at the Catoosa facility will be ramped down over several months with a complete closure scheduled for 2018, according to Ford.

The company will offer both severance and outplacement services to all affected employees.

Production and some Catoosa position will be moved to the company’s Medina, Ohio facility which will be undergoing an expansion in 2017 and 2018.

The company employs approximately 760 employees & temporary employees across North America.