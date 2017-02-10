Port Of Catoosa Brake Factory To Close - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Port Of Catoosa Brake Factory To Close

Posted: Updated:
Graphic. Graphic.
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

Carlisle Brake & Friction says it's closing its Catoosa manufacturing facility.

"We have made a strategic decision to close our Tulsa manufacturing facility and consolidate our North American manufacturing operations into a more efficient and sustainable configuration," said Steve Ford, Chief Financial Officer.

The facility employs approximately 200 people and was opened in 2003.

Ford says the decision was not taken lightly. He blamed the move on a prolonged down period which convinced the company it had inefficient manufacturing capacity and footprint. 

Production at the Catoosa facility will be ramped down over several months with a complete closure scheduled for 2018, according to Ford.

The company will offer both severance and outplacement services to all affected employees.

Production and some Catoosa position will be moved to the company’s Medina, Ohio facility which will be undergoing an expansion in 2017 and 2018.

The company employs approximately 760 employees & temporary employees across North America.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.