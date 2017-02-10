5-Month-Old Owasso Baby Dies After Being Found Unresponsive

Photo of a deputy at the scene where the baby's body was found.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a baby.

Deputies say the 5-month-old baby was found in a home with evidence of drug activity in it. They said they found marijuana, meth and what looks to be heroin.

The home is located on the east side of Owasso in Rogers County, in the 18000 block of East 76th Street North.

Sergeant Logan Eller told News On 6 someone at the home called 911 at 7:52 a.m. He said first responders started CPR and took the child to the hospital but the child did not survive.

Investigators have also learned the child that died tested positive for marijuana at birth and that DHS has been involved with the child as well as the other woman who lives in the home with an 18-month-old child.

No names have been released as they continue to investigate.