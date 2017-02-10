DOC: Tulsa Fugitive May Dress As A Woman To Avoid Capture

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a Tulsa fugitive they say may dress as a woman to escape capture.

Jessie Allen, 36, is serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine out of Tulsa County.

Allen was released on probation in September 2016. The DOC listed him as an absconder in January after he failed to meet with his probation officer.

The department has now placed Allen on its Top 15 Fugitive list.

Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh says Jessie Allen is a dangerous man.

“Allen is a dangerous criminal, a threat to public safety and needs to be brought back to custody immediately before he can harm anyone," Allbaugh said.

Officials say some of Allen's associates told them he sometimes dresses as a woman to avoid being identified.

The DOC says if you know where Jessie Allen is to call local law enforcement or the DOC at 405-425-2570.