DOC: Tulsa Fugitive May Dress As A Woman To Avoid Capture - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

DOC: Tulsa Fugitive May Dress As A Woman To Avoid Capture

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a Tulsa fugitive they say may dress as a woman to escape capture.

Jessie Allen, 36, is serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine out of Tulsa County.

Allen was released on probation in September 2016. The DOC listed him as an absconder in January after he failed to meet with his probation officer.

The department has now placed Allen on its Top 15 Fugitive list.

Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh says Jessie Allen is a dangerous man.

“Allen is a dangerous criminal, a threat to public safety and needs to be brought back to custody immediately before he can harm anyone," Allbaugh said. 

Officials say some of Allen's associates told them he sometimes dresses as a woman to avoid being identified. 

The DOC says if you know where Jessie Allen is to call local law enforcement or the DOC at 405-425-2570.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.