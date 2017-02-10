State Senator Wants Tough Regulations On Using Phones While Driv - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Senator Wants Tough Regulations On Using Phones While Driving

Posted: Updated:
Ninth grade teacher Bobbi White died almost a year ago after a crash on 169 near a construction zone. Ninth grade teacher Bobbi White died almost a year ago after a crash on 169 near a construction zone.
But Dossett wants it to be more than a reminder - he wants it to be the law, saying our current law isn't strong enough. But Dossett wants it to be more than a reminder - he wants it to be the law, saying our current law isn't strong enough.
State Senator J.J. Dossett is proposing changes to our texting and driving law. State Senator J.J. Dossett is proposing changes to our texting and driving law.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Using your phone for anything while driving - not just texting - could soon be illegal in Oklahoma.

State Senator J.J. Dossett is proposing changes to our texting and driving law; he said he wants drivers to have nothing but the steering wheel in their hands.

Ninth grade teacher Bobbi White died almost a year ago after a crash on 169 near a construction zone.

5/16/2016 Related Story: Teacher Dies After Owasso Car Crash; Students, Colleagues Mourn Death

"She was killed for no good reason at all," Dossett said.

Owasso police said a driver hit two cars, sending seven people to the hospital, including White, who died one day later.

She taught English at Owasso Mid-High.

Dossett said, "You can tell when kids really like a teacher, and teachers really affect them, and she was one of those teachers,"

Now, a reminder in White's honor is on school grounds - the sign says "drop it and drive."

But Dossett wants it to be more than a reminder - he wants it to be the law, saying our current law isn't strong enough.

"When you get pulled over for texting, all you have to do right now is say 'I wasn't texting, I was on social media, I was on Twitter, I was checking my calendar, I was looking at a map,' and that's not defined in our law as illegal - just the texting part is," he said.

If the law passes, Dossett said drivers could be fined up to $100. But, if they were in a school or construction zone and caused an injury, they could be fined up to $5,000. If a driver causes a deadly crash, like Bobbi's, it could be up to $10,000.

Dossett said, "In our fast-paced world, sometimes we have to step back and do what's safe instead of doing what’s efficient at that moment"

Calling 911 while you are driving would still be allowed.

As for the driver who hit White, his case is still working its way through the legal system.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.