OK Woman Makes First Court Appearance 18 Months After Fatal Crash

Prosecutors said Kramer was driving the wrong way on the highway in August 2015 and slammed head-on into Mark Alderman on his motorcycle and killed him.

As for Mark Alderman's family, they're just glad this day is finally here.

Deputies did take Kramer to the jail to be booked in before she was released.

A Green Country woman made her first court appearance 18 months after a fatal crash that killed Mark Alderman.

Prosecutors didn't originally charge Megan Kramer with manslaughter because they'd been told she was too severely injured. That changed, however, after our story showing Kramer's Facebook postings.

After the charges were read in court, the judge asked Kramer if she understood them and she said yes. Then she signed a document promising to be at her next court date.

Prosecutors told the judge because Kramer is in a wheelchair and lives in a nursing home in Sapulpa, they agreed for her to remain free on a personal recognizance bond. They said the jail is not equipped to meet her medical needs and they did not believe she's a flight risk.

Mark's wife of 20 years, Angela Alderman, said she's been waiting for justice.

"Just glad we made it to this day,” she said.

The District Attorney's office was first told Kramer was too severely injured to face charges, but then she began posting pictures on Facebook of her spending time with her family members.

Alderman's family felt if she was well enough to do that, she was well enough to face charges, because their loss remains great.

Angela Alderman, victim's wife: "He's still gone from our life. He's gone from his grandbabies. He'll never walk his daughters down the aisle, he's gone."

The district attorney charged Kramer with first-degree manslaughter, possession of marijuana and a smoking pipe.

The judge asked Kramer if she could afford an attorney and she said no, so the next step is for her to be appointed one, then, the case can move forward from there.