Congress Could Designate Route 66 As National Historic Trail

TULSA, Oklahoma -

There's new momentum to preserve the history of Route 66. The road could be designated by Congress as a "national historic trail."

But, some of that history is on the verge of being lost, and all of it might be forgotten – and that's the concern.

Cities and states also stand to gain from tourism if it's better promoted.

Having the status of a "historic trail" would bring the National Park Service into the picture for conservation and promotion - that's especially important since a weaker preservation law is about to expire.

Ken Busby with the Route 66 Alliance said, "To make improvements in roads, structures along the road, more signage - things that can be used by all eight states, all 2,448 miles. So, with that going away, getting the road designated as a national historic trail keeps us in the federal light."

The highway is 91 years old and some of the interest is an effort to look forward and plan a huge celebration of the 100th anniversary.

