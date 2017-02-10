Mother-In-Law Sends Letter Asking For Donations For Betty Shelby's Defense

Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby's mother-in-law is sending out letters asking people to donate to Shelby's defense fund.

Shelby is charged with manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher.

Special Coverage: Terence Crutcher Shooting

The letter says Shelby is a devoted mother of two with an impeccable career. It says the media made a scapegoat of Shelby in a national campaign against law enforcement.

It says Shelby's legal defense will cost more than $200,000 and urges people to donate through the non-profit charity called the National Center for Police Defense.