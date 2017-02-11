Stop Sticks Used To End Overnight Tulsa Police Chase

Tulsa Police used stop sticks to end a pursuit early Saturday and arrest the driver.

He is identified as Taylor Browning, 21, of Tulsa.

Officers say they tried to pull over a suspicious car in a neighborhood near Pine and Harvard just after midnight, but it took off.

Police used their helicopter to track the car during a chase which wound its way across Tulsa for about 10 miles.

The pursuit ended when officers used stop sticks near 71st and Sheridan.

Taylor Browning was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including eluding, failure to stop at a red light and not having a driver's license.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for February 17th.