Cause Of Tulsa Apartment Fire Still Undetermined

Firefighters say the cause of an Tulsa apartment late Friday is still undetermined.

That fire happened at the East Central Village Townhouses in the 12400 block of East Archer just before 11 p.m. leaving several residents without a place to stay.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke pouring from the roof of one apartment. Firefighters used a chainsaw to get the flames as well as evacuating residents from apartments on either side of the fire.

Fire officials say they were able to contain the fire to the one apartment.

No injuries were reported.