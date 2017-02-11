Crews Battle Flames, Wind At Wagoner County Wildfire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Crews Battle Flames, Wind At Wagoner County Wildfire


WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Several volunteer fire departments in Wagoner County had a difficult time getting to a brush and grass fire east of Fort Gibson Lake early Saturday.

Okay and Tullahassee firefighters responded to the fire just before 1 a.m. Saturday and found themselves battling rough terrain, gusty southerly winds and the flames. 

Helmet cam video from Tullahassee firefighter Tylor Sheridan shows flames whipped up by the wind as he arrived on scene.

The firefighters were able to knock the fire down after several hours before it threatened nearby homes. They say the fire burned around 10 acres of land.

Fire officials plan to return to the scene during the day to determine where and what started the fire.

