OHP: Sand Springs Man Injured In Osage County DUI Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol believes alcohol contributed to a pickup crash just north of Sand Springs in Osage County early Saturday.

Troopers said the crash of a 1999 Chevy pickup driven by Johnathan McClure, 24, of Sand Springs happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Highway 97.

The OHP report states McClure's pickup was northbound when it went off the road. They said the driver overcorrected, causing the truck to slide off the other side of the road. The pickup then hit an embankment and barbed wire fence before coming to a stop upside down.

Troopers say there was an odor of alcohol in the pickup and Johnathan McClure was not wearing his seat belt.

He was taken and admitted to a Tulsa hospital due to a head injury.