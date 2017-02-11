No Injuries Reported In Okmulgee House Fire

No one was injured when an Okmulgee home caught fire and burned early Saturday.

Fire officials say they got the call just after midnight for the home located in the 900 block of North Collins Street.

They said two men living inside the home were able to escape by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say a vacant home next door was also damaged in the fire.

Fire officials are still trying to determine how the fire started.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents with a place to stay.