BMX Sooner Nationals Roll Into Tulsa

Photo of some of the competitors at the fairgrounds.

BMX competitors are in Tulsa this weekend for the "Sooner Nationals."

The Sooner Nationals are the third stop this year for the BMX race series. Competitors from as young as 2 years old compete on th dirt track at the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

For the pros, today meant a cash prize and another championship trophy on the road to the Grand Nationals.

USA BMX says the sport involves more than just kids, it involves entire families.

"We have a lot of riders that started at a young age," said Nick Adams, USA BMX. "They've advanced through the ranks and some of their fondest memories are here in Tulsa."

USA BMX is also about to move its home base to Tulsa.

4/6/2016 Related Story: National Track Stadium, BMX Headquarters Moving To Tulsa

The headquarters will be built at the old Drillers Stadium, on the northeast corner of the fairgrounds.